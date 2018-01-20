The Absa Premiership is the No. 1 league in Africa‚ without any doubt‚ Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said.

While the league regularly comes in for criticism from South Africans‚ especially for a lack of goals‚ and Mosimane this week raised his own concerns over TV analysts praising defensive football‚ Downs’ coach has no doubt that in competitiveness the PSL is the best on the continent.

Being presented with the league’s coach of the month award for December‚ Mosimane was asked if the PSL is improving.

“There’s been a big‚ big improvement. And you can ask Percy (Tau‚ seated next to Mosimane) and my players‚” Mosimane said.

“We play Champions League‚ against the champions who represent their countries. And the PSL is unbelievable.

“It’s improved to the extent that I think we are No. 1 in Africa. Probably financially too. Coverage‚ media‚ TV.

“I mean we can hardly find TV footage on opponents we play in Africa – even from Egypt. You find footage that’s blurry.

“So we have the best league. And what makes us say we have the best league?

“It’s SuperSport United going to the final of the Confederation Cup (last year). Before that Orlando Pirates to the final of the Champions League (2013) and the Confederation Cup (2015).

“We won Champions League in the final (2016). And we had no reason to have lost (in the quarterfinals last year) to Wydad Casablanca (the 2017 winners).

“Percy was complaining about the Ugandan linesman who said he was offside all those times one-on-one with the keeper. There were no offsides.

“As a technician‚ I look at world football and African football. Sundowns find it difficult to unlock teams here (in the PSL).

“We can unlock Al Ahly‚ Zamalek‚ Esperance. So why should you not believe that the PSL is in the right position?

“And sometimes we are not talking about our league. We don’t brag about it.

“I complain about referees – you know that. But go to Africa – it’s worse.

“The coaches are doing very well. Before the fitness levels weren’t so good. Sundowns had an edge three years back‚ even on big teams.

“We know because we check the stats‚ doing comparisons of players and saying‚ ‘Look at the winger of this big team’. How may sprints‚ how many kilometres.

“Now teams can match us physically and for preparations and organisation. So what is left is for us to outsmart them with tactical cleverness.

“But still it has become so difficult. Everybody trains the same way. Everybody’s got analysts – OK‚ I’ve got four.

“If there’s any other league in Africa you say is better‚ tell me the name and we can talk about it.”

PSL leaders Downs meet last-placed Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

PSL this weekend -

Friday:

Bidvest Wits 1 Bloemfontein Celtic 0

Saturday:

Cape Town City FC v Ajax Cape Town (Cape Town Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Free State Stars v Maritzburg United (Goble Park‚ 3.30pm)

Mamelodi Sundowns v Platinum Stars (Loftus Versfeld Stadium‚ 6pm)

AmaZulu v SuperSport United (King Zwelithini Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City (Orlando Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday:

Chippa United v Lamontville Golden Arrows (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Baroka FC v Kaizer Chiefs (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)