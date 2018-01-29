Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane changes his mind

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has completed a 360-degree turn on his player policy and says he will not keep and horde players.

“You have to be honest and not keep and horde players‚" he said.

"If the guy has a chance to play somewhere and he can’t make your 22-man squad for matches‚ I think it’s only fair for us to look after the welfare of players and release them.

“I don’t like to keep big numbers.

"I like 24 to 25 players‚ that’s good enough for me.” Mosimane’s latest pronouncement comes just days before the closure of the mid-season transfer window with the league leaders still seeking to offload players and cut their wage bill.

It is also a shift in approach for the coach who when he took over at Sundowns just over five years ago said he wanted to have three top quality players for each position on the field.

But he has obviously learnt that rotation is not easy to manage and that momentum and consistency of selection is much more important in building a winning formula‚ plus an expansive squad brings with it personnel problems and headaches.

“If you have some 30 players in the squad then players become disgruntled.

"Then you have an unhappy camp.

"So‚ it’s important to keep it under control."

In recent days‚ Sundowns have sent Botswana international Mogakolodi Ngele on loan to neighbours SuperSport United and striker Yannick Zakri and right back Siyanda Zwane to struggling Ajax Cape Town.

Ngele’s move was part of the deal that saw Jeremy Brockie join the Brazilians.

Sundowns are still struggling to find clubs for Sibusiso Khumalo‚ Asavela Mbekile and veteran defender Thabo Nthethe.

Cuthbert Malajila would also be on the list but has a longer injury.

“The players want to go and play somewhere‚” said Mosimane.

“Unfortunately not many teams want to buy our players.

"That’s the problem we have.”