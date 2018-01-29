R18m bid for Tau

Percy Tau could be lost to SA football before Wednesday's transfer window deadline should Mamelodi Sundowns accept one of two offers which have been submitted for his services, Sowetan has established.

Russian club FC Rostov have bid R18-million for the sensational attacker, while Denmark's FC Midtjylland have also submitted a written offer.

It was unclear if Sundowns would entertain the offers but a source close to the club's administration indicated they could be forced to sell as Tau is in the final 18 months of his contract at Chloorkop.

"Both of these offers are for the current transfer window [which closes at midnight on Wednesday]. At times it could be best to consider them because in six months he would be left with under a year and, if he doesn't renew, it becomes stressful for the club," said the source, who cannot be named because they are not mandated to speak to the media.

Tau's representative, Mmatsatsi Sefalafala, confirmed the two offers but could not say if Sundowns would allow Tau to leave now. "It's a 50/50 situation. I don't know if Sundowns would defer them to the end of the season, or allow him to go," she told Sowetan.

"But Percy has a contract with Sundowns and he's still committed to the cause. He will respect whatever decision they make."

Tau, who turns 24 in May, has been in exceptional form for Sundowns - scoring seven goals to lead them to the top of the Absa Premiership.

But his coach Pitso Mosimane recently sounded reluctant to lose him to an overseas team, reasoning it may be too soon and that the star midfielder needed at least another year in domestic football.

But our source maintains the two offers from Rostov and Midtjylland could be considered by the club's board, who have in the past few years seen star players leave Chloorkop for close to nothing as their contracts wound out.

Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly were the latest Sundowns players to leave when their contracts were almost up and, with Khama Billiat also in the final six months of his deal having refused to sign a new deal, the Sundowns hierarchy want to avoid a similar situation with their latest star, Tau. The Bafana Bafana star has won four trophies with Sundowns, including the CAF Champions League in 2016.