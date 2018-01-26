There will be plenty of potential match winners on both sides when Kaizer Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium in a huge Absa Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The publication picks three players from Sundowns who could have a big influence on the game in the favour of The Brazilians.

Hlompho Kekana

As in any game‚ the midfield battle will be key and the team that control the middle of the park are likely to win the day. If Sundowns can get the upper hand in this department it allows their flair players to play on the front foot and gives them the best opportunity to shine.

Kekana is likely to be in a bruising battle with Chiefs’ Willard Katsande‚ with both players tough-as-nails and uncompromising in their style. Both are also wily old campaigners who will relish the contest and as leaders within their teams‚ carry a lot of weight.

If Kekana can win that personal duel‚ and control the tempo of the game‚ he will go a long way to winning the game for Sundowns.

Percy Tau