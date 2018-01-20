Bloemfontein Celtic always knew they might have a tough introduction to 2018 playing four tough games away from home out of six‚ coach Veselin Jelusic said after his side’s 1-0 Absa Premiership defeat against Bidvest Wits on Friday night.

Jelusic’s team had it tough in a flat match between two heavy-legged teams at Bidvest Stadium.

After an uneventful first 25 minutes‚ Sifiso Hlanti’s free-kick for Wits was aimed at Thulani Hlatshwayo on the edge of the area. Celtic’s Lorenzo Gordinho got up for the intercepting header‚ which skewed in the direction of the top-left corner of the centreback’s goal‚ Mpho Maruping forced to handball on the line.

Maruping was red-carded‚ James Keene stepped up to slot the penalty‚ and Celtic could not fight back from a goal down with 10 men.

Ninth-placed Celtic‚ among the early PSL leaders‚ have been rooted in mid-table since Christmas‚ and their defeat on Friday followed a 4-0 loss against Maritzburg at Harry Gwala Stadium a week before.

“Even before the season went on a break we knew that in this part of the season‚ in January and February‚ we would have six games‚ and four of them very difficult games away‚” Jelusic said.

“Of course it is not the same playing home and away. We always try to get the best result‚ but it is not always possible.

“We will continue to work‚ continue to try our best‚ and hopefully in the next games we will achieve better results.” Celtic started 2018 with a 2-1 home win against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

They meet AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban next on Wednesday‚ then Cape Town City at home on January 28 and SuperSport in Pretoria on February 3.