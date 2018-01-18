Mosimane still has free rein

New Mamelodi Sundowns head of technical department Erik Hamren insists there are no two centres of power at Chloorkop with coach Pitso Mosimane.

The former Sweden national team coach was appointed to lead the club in the technical role where he will report directly to the board. Downs clarified that Hamren's job title is not technical director as he is not a board member.

He will work closely with all the coaches in the team and give input where needed. There were concerns that Hamren could interfere with Mosimane's work, but the 60-year-old argues otherwise.

"The head coach will always be the man in charge. It will be a big relationship [with Pitso] because the first team is the face of the club," Hamren said.

"I hope to be close with all the coaches. I will learn a lot from Pitso and I hope he will learn a lot from me. The times we have spoken I have been impressed with his knowledge and passion to learn and be better."

The Swede had his first day on the job at Chloorkop on Monday after the club first showed interest in him in September.

"As the head of technical I will help support the coaches from the first team down to the youth."

Having spent his entire career working in Europe, Hamren admittedly does not know much about African football.

"I have a lot to learn about the club and culture. I will be doing a lot of observing and listening first," he added.