Dream is fulfilled for Zulu

New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Siyabonga Zulu says playing in the CAF Champions League was one of the major factors that attracted him to the Brazilians.

The marauding left-back completed his switch to Chloorkop from Platinum Stars late last week after penning a three-year deal with a one-year option.

Zulu became the second concluded deal in the January transfer window after the capture of Aubrey Ngoma from Cape Town City while Katlego Otladisa was also signed from Dikwena but will remain there on loan.

"It is really a dream move for me, especially because I have always wanted to compete against the big teams on the continent that we see on television," Zulu told Sowetan.

"Part of the motivation for coming to Sundowns was improving myself as a player and taking my game to the next level."

The former African champions have made their intensions clear that they want the continental crown back after disappointingly missing out last time around when they were eliminated by eventual champions Wydad Casablanca in the semifinals.

Zulu will begin training with his new teammates this morning.

The former Orlando Pirates youth player concedes that he was not all too surprised the club pushed for his signature as he was aware of the admiration they had for him.

It was no secret that Pitso Mosimane and former Sundowns assistant coach Rulani Mokwena were big admirers of the powerful defender.

"I knew that they liked me but I could not predict when the transfer would happen. Last year there were talks but in the end the transfer did not materialise," the 24-year-old said.

"I just had to continue working hard and improving my game and at Stars I was able to do that."

The competition at left-back at Sundowns won't be easy as Mosimane already has Tebogo Langerman and Fares Hachi.

"Zulu is looking forward to fighting for a spot in the starting line-up.

"At Sundowns you don't just walk into the team so I am going to fight hard for my place."