Platinum Stars have agreed to the sale of two players to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ coach Roger de Sa has confirmed.

Left-back Siyabonga Zulu and attacking midfielder Katlego Otladisa will make the switch to Chloorkop‚ though the latter‚ who is out with a broken leg‚ is likely to be loaned back to Stars for next season.

Downs coach Pitso Mosimane had said this week that the club were rushing to conclude the signing of three players before the Monday transfer deadline for the 2018 Caf Champions League‚ repeating that assertion on Friday.

De Sa confirmed the news in the wake of his side’s 3-1 Absa Premiership loss to Ajax Cape Town on Friday that plunged the club into the relegation zone.

He said‚ however‚ that despite Stars’ perilous position they could not stand in the way of players who had been offered a chance to improve their financial status.

“There are two players that will be sold on Monday – Zulu and Otladisa‚” De Sa said.

“Otladisa has a broken leg and will only start playing again in about three months’ time‚ so he’s likely to stay with us another season. Zulu will join Sundowns‚ probably next week‚ and rightly so.