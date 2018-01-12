Soccer

Chiefs wary they may be next in City's giant-killing spree

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 12 January 2018 - 07:15
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Kaizer Chiefs take on Polokwane City well aware that the Limpopo side has given the
so-called big teams a run for their money this season.

Amakhosi host Rise and Shine at FNB Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm) after playing to a goalless draw in the first round. City fought back from a goal down to beat Sundowns 3-2 last weekend. The win completed a double for them over the Brazilians after their 2-1 success in August.

They drew 2-2 with Orlando Pirates in the league in September and knocked out the Buccaneers on penalties in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals two months later.

So, even though Chiefs are playing in their own backyard, they will have to tread carefully against coach Bernard Molekwa's men.

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has expressed his respect for Molekwa.

"They have a smart coach - very humble, but very smart," commented Komphela ahead of the clash.

"They work hard, have confidence and you can see that the man [Molekwa] who's sitting on the bench tells them that 'listen, you are good enough, go out there and play'."

He was also full of praise for some of City's key men - the league's top scorer Rodney Ramagalela, who has nine goals to his name, as well as midfielder Jabu Maluleke and striker Rendani Ndou.

"They are business-like, so we have to be ready. We are playing at home." Molekwa, meanwhile, said he hoped that the win against Sundowns didn't go to his players' heads.

"It's a very tough one against Chiefs and that's why I already said that I hope my players won't be carried away by the win against [Mamelodi] Sundowns," Molekwa said.

"But we will just go out and play our normal football - play for the result, that is the most important thing." Interestingly, both men captained the teams they now coach during their playing days.

