Chiefs wary they may be next in City's giant-killing spree

Kaizer Chiefs take on Polokwane City well aware that the Limpopo side has given the

so-called big teams a run for their money this season.

Amakhosi host Rise and Shine at FNB Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm) after playing to a goalless draw in the first round. City fought back from a goal down to beat Sundowns 3-2 last weekend. The win completed a double for them over the Brazilians after their 2-1 success in August.

They drew 2-2 with Orlando Pirates in the league in September and knocked out the Buccaneers on penalties in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals two months later.

So, even though Chiefs are playing in their own backyard, they will have to tread carefully against coach Bernard Molekwa's men.