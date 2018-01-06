Polokwane City stun Sundowns to move out of danger zone

Polokwane City’s Rodney Ramagalela scored a winning goal to help his team defeat (3-2) his former team Mamelodi Sundowns for the second time this season in an Absa Premiership encounter played at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Ramagalela had scored a brace when the Rise and Shine defeated Sundowns 2-1 in Pretoria in September and his ninth league goal of the season yesterday saw him going three goals clear of Sundowns Percy Tau in the leading scorers chart.

It only took three minutes for Pitso Mosimane’s team to take the lead, with former Kaizer Chiefs winger George Lebese scoring his second league goal in a Brazilians shirt after being left with acres of space inside the box when he received a sweet cross from his skipper Hlompho Kekana on the right.

Sundowns have only themselves to blame for giving away three precious points they look set to bag against a Polokwane side which was yet to win a home league match this season. Yesterday’s match was Polokwane’s ninth at home this season.

The Brazilians had eight clear-cut chances in the first half but only took one before they had their backs against the wall in the second stanza that saw Polokwane taking the lead through Sammy Seabi (58min) and Walter Musona’s (59min) goals before Oupa Manyisa restored parity (2-2) in the 65th minute.

Sundowns should have gone to the break with a healthy lead with all the gilt-edged chances that fell on Tau, Themba Zwane and Manyisa who has found the form that made his him a household name at his former club, Orlando Pirates.

Polokwane never had a clear look in at Sundowns’ goal with all the possession dominated by their slick visitors in the first 45 minutes. But a mistake by Motjeka Madisha who fouled Musona near the edge of the box swung things Polokwane’s way.

From the resultant free kick Polokwane captain Jabu Maluleke delivered a sweet cross which was headed in by Seabi before Musona latched on bad timed Manyisa back pass to give the home side the lead.

Both sides had come to this match having played 14 matches, with Ramagalela leading in the scorers chart with 8 goals – a tally that was more than half of the goals his team had scored in the league so far.

One of Ramagalela’s goals against Sundowns in September was a beauty of a half volley which earned him Goal of the Month award for August/September which he was awarded along his Player of the Month award for October.

Sundowns were three points clear of Free State Stars on top of the log but had come to this match licking their wounds after being humbled 1-0 at home by Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City.

City’s win over Pitso Mosimane’s side had produced a huge surprise following Sundowns four impressive and successive victories against Bloemfontein Celtic (4-1), Maritzburg United (1-0), Golden Arrows (1-0) and Baroka FC (4-0), with Percy Tau scoring four of his six goals in those matches.

Tau together with Themba Zwane (4), Khama Billiat (3) and captain Hlompho Kekana (3) had underlined their importance and key roles in Sundowns’ attempt to win their eighth league title, having provided 16 of Sundowns 23 goals coming to this encounter.

Other PSL weekend results:

Friday 5 January 2018:

Ajax Cape Town 1 - 2 Maritzburg United

Bidvest Wits 0 - 1 Free State Stars