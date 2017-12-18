Is he the answer to goal-shy Chiefs?

Questions will be asked about Kaizer Chiefs' latest recruit Leonardo Castro, signed for the team until June 2020.

The 28-year-old has not had the easiest of times for the past 18 months, failing to score in the domestic league since April 2016. The last time he played a full 90 minutes for Sundowns was in March.

He had a fairly decent start at Chloorkop with 15 goals in his first season, but things have not been the same since. In total, he has scored 15 goals in 57 appearances in all competitions.