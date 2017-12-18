Soccer

Is he the answer to goal-shy Chiefs?

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 18 December 2017 - 08:59
Leonardo Castro of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City on the 14 March 2017 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Leonardo Castro of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City on the 14 March 2017 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: BackpagePix

Questions will be asked about Kaizer Chiefs' latest recruit Leonardo Castro, signed for the team until June 2020.

The 28-year-old has not had the easiest of times for the past 18 months, failing to score in the domestic league since April 2016. The last time he played a full 90 minutes for Sundowns was in March.

He had a fairly decent start at Chloorkop with 15 goals in his first season, but things have not been the same since. In total, he has scored 15 goals in 57 appearances in all competitions.

Leonardo Castro signs for Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have concluded the signing of Leonardo Castro from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and the Colombian striker will join Amakhosi in the January ...
Sport
3 days ago

Vila could be our next Castro - Pitso

Colombian striker Leonardo Castro had personal problems that resulted in him leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
1 day ago

Billiat, Castro exit signals end of the CBD

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that Colombian striker Leonardo Castro will be leaving the club.
Sport
26 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X