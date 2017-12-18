Seforo, Bonokwane give home fans joy

Fight fans in Mogale City and West Rand at large were treated to an action-packed seven professional boxing card at the Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre on Saturday evening.

The show, dubbed "Clash of Kasi", was presented jointly by Team Dida and Vision View Productions.

A huge crowd came out to witness six-fight novice Mpho "Turbo" Seforo of Kagiso continued his winning ways. He took a 12- round majority decision over veteran Luyanda Nkwankwa to claim the WBF Africa junior flyweight title.

Seforo last fought in October retaining his Gauteng title against Thabang Ramagole on points over 10 rounds .

The main bout started like a car whose battery needed recharging, as the first six rounds appeared more like a glorified sparring session.

The rounds however were enough to give firepower to Seforo who got into motion as he began to score with jabs.

Western Cape's Nkwankwa was content to show off his beautiful moves, bobbing and weaving but never really being effective.

Seforo finished the last three rounds on the offensive. He scored with a variety of head blows. Two judges voted him the winner with 117-111; 116-112. The third judge scored it even at 114-114.

Thato "Captain Charisma" Bonokwane however stole the show as he stopped Samuel Esau of the Western Cape.

Bonokwane, the current WBF Africa junior featherweight, had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hands with fine performance.

With quick hands, reminiscent of Sugar Ray Leonard against Marvin Hagler in 1987, Bonokwane was poetry in motion.

He knocked Esau's head violently backwards, but the defenceless Esau kept coming forward like Hagler.

But referee David van Niewenhuizen was not going to allow the slaughter to go on forever.

He stopped the fight despite the deafening noise from the crowd in appreciation of top class action.

Earlier, Lebogang Moila chalked up a split points decision over four rounds against Tumelo Mantsane from Spring, while Frank Rodriguez pummelled Daddy Mpinga into submission in three rounds.