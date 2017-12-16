Soccer

Leonardo Castro signs for Kaizer Chiefs

By Marc Strydom - 16 December 2017 - 11:26
Leonardo Castro of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City on the 14 March 2017 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Leonardo Castro of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City on the 14 March 2017 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have concluded the signing of Leonardo Castro from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and the Colombian striker will join Amakhosi in the January transfer window.

The much-speculated transfer was posted on Chiefs’ official Twitter page on Saturday morning.

“Breaking News: Leonardo Castro will join us in January #Amakhosi4Life‚” the club posted.

Chiefs continued: “Castro is a Khosi 4 life!

“Chiefs & Sundowns have finalised the agreement and Castro will join CHIEFS in January.

“Welcome to the Castro family.”

Sundowns’ official website said Castro will join Chiefs next month.

“Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have reached an agreement on the transfer for Leonardo Castro to Naturena‚” the website reported.

“The Columbian striker will join Kaizer Chiefs in January.

“Mamelodi Sundowns would like to take the opportunity to thank Castro for his contribution and wish him well at his new home.”

Castro was a part of the much-vaunted “CBD” – Castro‚ Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly – triumvirate who were so influential in Sundowns winning the Absa Premiership title in 2016-17.

However the tall‚ technically adept striker has played far less of a role since.

Third-placed Amakhosi‚ who have won two games in their last nine matches in the current league this season‚ will hope the big striker can help alleviate their goal-scoring problems.

READ MORE:

PSL finds Orlando Pirates guilty for Loftus pitch invasion

The Premier Soccer League has found Orlando Pirates guilty of “spectator misbehaviour” for their club’s role played in the pitch invasion that was ...
Sport
2 days ago

Late Putsche goal hands Cape Town City victory over AmaZulu

Midfielder Roland Putsche scored six minutes from time as Cape Town City beat AmaZulu 1-0 at home on Friday to move up into second place in the ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Mosimane won't take foot off the pedal as Sundown surge ahead

Mamelodi Sundowns may be sitting pretty with their five-point buffer at the summit of the Premier Soccer League table with two games in hand but ...
Sport
2 days ago

How Platinum Stars' Bongi Ntuli played two PSL matches with a broken arm

Platinum Stars striker Bongi Ntuli has been playing with a broken arm in the last two Premier Soccer League outings and will likely compete with the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Next leader of the ANC? Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s road to power
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X