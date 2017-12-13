Soccer

Van Heerden back to bolster Bucs' defence

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 13 December 2017 - 07:47
Orlando Pirates player Marc van Heerden.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates left-back Marc van Heerden is back to boost the team after a pneumonia scare.

Van Heerden spent almost two weeks in hospital after he was diagnosed with the disease but has since made full recovery. The player couldn't be reached for comment yesterday but tweeted that he was grateful for the support during his time at Morningside Clinic, Johannesburg.

"It's good to be home after 11 days in hospital, six days in high care. Thanks to the Medical staff @morningsideClinic for taking the best care of me. To my wife & select few people who were there thru this difficult time, I have endless gratitude towards you.#GodIsGreat," Van Heerden posted on his Twitter account.

The club's media officer, Thandi Merafe, couldn't confirm when Van Heerden would return to training.

