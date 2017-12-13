Two men have been sentenced to four life sentences each by the South Gauteng High Court after committing a spate of murders and robberies in the Zandspruit informal settlement.

Nkosinathi Mazinyo Ngwenya‚ 28‚ and Nkosinathi Moyo‚ 30‚ were‚ according to the police‚ terrorising the community.

They were sentenced to four life sentences each for murder‚ attempted murder‚ house robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms.

“Police arrested the accused in August 2016 after a community member who was tired of crime in Zandspruit gave information about the group of men who were killing and robbing people in the area as cases were reported but there were no suspects in most of the cases‚” the police said in a statement.

“Police formed a team to trace the suspects and they were arrested. About 90 witnesses testified against the accused.”