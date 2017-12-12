Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has defended the standard of the Absa Premiership‚ which he says is more open in style of play than the Caf Champions League.

The PSL has had a nightmarishly sluggish start characterised by many draws‚ and many of them goalless.

Teams have been slow out of the blocks and the top of the league table makes for sorry reading.

Bafana Bafana defensive midfielder Kekana‚ though‚ has defended the standard of the league‚ saying the fact that no teams are guaranteed a win against each other is something to be proud of.

“I think if you look at the league‚ the only challenge we have is to score goals. But the brand of football that the teams are playing is very‚ very good‚” Kekana‚ captain of Downs’ 2016 Caf Champions League-winning team‚ said.

“And‚ if you check‚ nobody is guaranteed a win. So it says a lot about our league and that there is a lot where we are doing a good job.

“As players we always enjoy our games because you can see the competition is very high‚ and it’s very tough.

“Looking at the Champions League‚ which is very competitive‚ in comparison our league is [also] very tough and difficult.