De Sa to add a few more players in January

Platinum Stars have their backs against the wall and the team's head coach Roger de Sa has admitted that they need quality players.

Dikwena suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend, which leaves them in the relegation zone after 14 matches.

De Sa, who took over in September, has been in charge of 12 league games, winning two, losing four and drawing six.

Without giving much away in terms of which positions he wants to strengthen, he conceded that he needs more quality players to turn things around.

"We keep going and hopefully January comes, we can strengthen with a few players just to add a bit of depth," he said.