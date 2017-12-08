'No need to blame Steve'

Although Platinum Stars coach Roger de Sa can relate to the pressure Steve Komphela is under at Kaizer Chiefs, he will have no qualms about adding fuel to the raging fire in their battle tomorrow at Royal Bafokeng Stadium [6pm].

Komphela is feeling the heat at Amakhosi after suffering a 1-0 loss at the hands of Chippa on Wednesday. Chiefs are winless in their last five games after four draws and a loss.

De Sa was in the same situation as Orlando Pirates coach a few years ago, when negative results forced him into resigning in 2013. Now he will be out to compound misery on the Glamour Boys.

"The coach will always be the fall guy. We put too much emphasis on one man. It's nobody's divine right to win games every time," De Sa said.

Facing a wounded tiger is never easy and De Sa expects his team to be at their best.

"I think Chiefs will bring the game to us but that also means they will open up and give us a chance to go at them," the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper observed.

"I expect a hungry team desperate to bounce back. There is never a best time to face Chiefs, whether they are from a win or a loss, they are still a dangerous team. Their form is not as bad as people make it out to be. Two wins and they will be back at the top of the table."

Dikwena have their tails up following a string of positive results that have propelled them out of the relegation zone. They collected maximum points in their last match against Polokwane City (1-0) away and are undefeated in six.

Komphela, meanwhile, has backed his charges to bounce back against Stars.

"We are sorry we dropped three points in the 1-0 loss against Chippa, a match we thought we could have at least drawn," Komphela said.

"We just have to look forward to the next match, dust ourselves and move on."