Micho to fix Bucs' scoring challenges

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has insisted that the team will solve their goal scoring woes.

This comes after another struggle to get the goals which saw them draw 1-1 against AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.

Defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza scored an own goal to give Usuthu the lead, but redeemed himself with the equaliser in the first half.

The Buccaneers may be one of the top teams on the log, but have scored 10 goals in 14 league matches.

The Serbian, however, still believes Pirates will get it right and start "killing off" teams.