Micho to fix Bucs' scoring challenges
Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has insisted that the team will solve their goal scoring woes.
This comes after another struggle to get the goals which saw them draw 1-1 against AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.
Defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza scored an own goal to give Usuthu the lead, but redeemed himself with the equaliser in the first half.
The Buccaneers may be one of the top teams on the log, but have scored 10 goals in 14 league matches.
The Serbian, however, still believes Pirates will get it right and start "killing off" teams.
"We want to solve the problems that we are having and we want to switch ourselves from that," Sredojevic stated.
"We are a work in progress and I'm convinced that we shall reach that stage where the chances created will be converted," he said.
Club captain Thabo Matlaba was satisfied with the way the team played, but admitted that they have a goal-scoring problem. "We've been doing well and the football we are playing deserves to win a trophy, but we have to convert our chances. We are missing a lot of chances and if you can look back, if we were converting our chances we would be talking a different story now.
"But we are not looking down as a team. We are positive and we are not giving up."
Pirates will be away to Free State Stars at the Goble Park Stadium on Saturday.