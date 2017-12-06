Ajay Gupta has denied a "malicious" claim that he was present at a meeting earlier this year at which Deputy Minister pf Public Enterprises Ben Martins was present.

The controversial businessman made the remarks in an unsigned lawyer's letter from Goitseona Pilane Attorneys‚ sent to the parliamentary inquiry into state capture.

In the letter‚ Gupta accuses suspended Eskom legal boss Suzanne Daniels of lying under oath about the meeting‚ and he threatens to report her to the police and Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete.

Daniels had told the inquiry that she attended a meeting with Gupta‚ Salim Essa‚ Duduzane Zuma and Martins in Johannesburg on July 29 2017. She said they discussed matters related to former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta said he would contact the Deputy Judge President to ensure that Molefe's court hearing was held after December 2017.