Da Gama downplays promotion pressure

Though they are currently on top of the National First Division (NFD) standings, Highlands Park have no pressure to clinch promotion to the Premiership at the of the season, according to coach Owen da Gama.

"If it [promotion] does not happen this year we will try next year [but] I am sure we will get it right,'' said Da Gama.

"People do not understand that the NFD is a very hard league. I am still learning to understand this league and I am seeing a lot of quality players.

"I do not think we are there yet. We still have a long way to go where we can outplay teams totally," added the former Bafana Bafana assistant coach.

Since he took the reins from Terry Mulondzo at the Lions of the North in September, Da Gama is yet to lose.