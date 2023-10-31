“As a group, we would like to thank Captain Siya Kolisi and his team for the consistency and always being ready to serve the country. This is the kind of inspiration we, as a group, have drawn from the champs."
SA’s well-known visual artist Rasta was also in the crowd arriving with two portraits – one of Kolisi and the other of his team members.
Rasta with an entourage came in singing the Boks’ praises.
“iBoke le, abayazi le, abazange bayibona....”
The team is expected to touch down around midday to what one can easily describe as the warmest welcome.
Singing and dancing fans await for Boks arrival
Admirers have taken days off work to see champs
Image: Thulani Mbele
It’s a sea of green at the OR Tambo international airport as fans await the arrival of the Springboks following their world cup victory on Saturday.
Fans have taken days off work to see the champs, filling all three levels at the airport’s arrival terminal.
Singing and dancing to Mandoza’s Nkalakatha and Kurt Derrin’s Kaptein, a fitting dedication to the Boks’ Captain Siya Kolisi who has led the team twice into victory, fans cannot hold their excitement as they wave the country’s flags in pride.
Among the crowd, the well-known Ndlovu Youth choir cheered while beating the drum in anticipation.
The choir’s tenor Madoda Moshoane said they were inspired by what the team represents.
“The country has never smiled this much,” he told Sowetan.
“The Boks are such a great representation of where this country can be and the things we can achieve together.
“As a group, we would like to thank Captain Siya Kolisi and his team for the consistency and always being ready to serve the country. This is the kind of inspiration we, as a group, have drawn from the champs."
SA’s well-known visual artist Rasta was also in the crowd arriving with two portraits – one of Kolisi and the other of his team members.
Rasta with an entourage came in singing the Boks’ praises.
“iBoke le, abayazi le, abazange bayibona....”
The team is expected to touch down around midday to what one can easily describe as the warmest welcome.
WATCH LIVE| Springboks touchdown at OR Tambo
WATCH | 'We are capable of magical things': Springbok fans celebrate rugby team's arrival in SA
Positive responses to Bokke tribute video overwhelms teacher
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos