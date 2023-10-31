×

Rugby

Singing and dancing fans await for Boks arrival

Admirers have taken days off work to see champs

31 October 2023 - 12:08
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Crowd waiting for Springboks at OR Tambo airport
Crowd waiting for Springboks at OR Tambo airport
Image: Thulani Mbele

It’s a sea of green at the OR Tambo international airport as fans await the arrival of the Springboks following their world cup victory on Saturday.

Fans have taken days off work to see the champs, filling all three levels at the airport’s arrival terminal.

Singing and dancing to Mandoza’s Nkalakatha and Kurt Derrin’s Kaptein, a fitting dedication to the Boks’ Captain Siya Kolisi who has led the team twice into victory, fans cannot hold their excitement as they wave the country’s flags in pride.

Among the crowd, the well-known Ndlovu Youth choir cheered while beating the drum in anticipation.

The choir’s tenor Madoda Moshoane said they were inspired by what the team represents.

“The country has never smiled this much,” he told Sowetan.

“The Boks are such a great representation of where this country can be and the things we can achieve together.

“As a group, we would like to thank Captain Siya Kolisi and his team for the consistency and always being ready to serve the country. This is the kind of inspiration we, as a group, have drawn from the champs."

SA’s well-known visual artist Rasta was also in the crowd arriving with two portraits – one of Kolisi and the other of his team members.

Rasta with an entourage came in singing the Boks’ praises.

iBoke le, abayazi le, abazange bayibona....

The team is expected to touch down around midday to what one can easily describe as the warmest welcome.

