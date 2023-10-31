The international terminal at OR Tambo airport was already lined with Springbok supporters from 7am on Tuesday as they waited patiently for the return of the Rugby World Cup winning squad.
Fans adorned in South African flags and colours sang and danced in the terminal and spoke with TimesLIVE about why this victory meant so much to them.
“It's important because it shows how united we are as a country and it has brought hope, love and kindness to South Africa. It was great to see how united we are during the weekend,” said Ayanda Papo from Kibler Park.
Rozell Smith from Sasolburg said, “They worked so hard and as a country we should always celebrate each other. I'm here to celebrate them and to show them we were there, we are still here and we will always be here.”
Martin von Gericke from Johannesburg believes South Africa is capable of magical things. “We are a unique nation and by standing together, as we have done, we can do a lot of things. We are capable of magical things, people in the world realise it. That Bok magic will carry us and do well for us around the world,” he said.
The Springboks are due to arrive later this morning before having a press conference.
Meanwhile, the Springboks are having fun rebonding with the Web Ellis Cup as they make their way home.
WATCH | 'We are capable of magical things': Springbok fans celebrate rugby team's arrival in SA
The international terminal at OR Tambo airport was already lined with Springbok supporters from 7am on Tuesday as they waited patiently for the return of the Rugby World Cup winning squad.
Fans adorned in South African flags and colours sang and danced in the terminal and spoke with TimesLIVE about why this victory meant so much to them.
“It's important because it shows how united we are as a country and it has brought hope, love and kindness to South Africa. It was great to see how united we are during the weekend,” said Ayanda Papo from Kibler Park.
Rozell Smith from Sasolburg said, “They worked so hard and as a country we should always celebrate each other. I'm here to celebrate them and to show them we were there, we are still here and we will always be here.”
Martin von Gericke from Johannesburg believes South Africa is capable of magical things. “We are a unique nation and by standing together, as we have done, we can do a lot of things. We are capable of magical things, people in the world realise it. That Bok magic will carry us and do well for us around the world,” he said.
The Springboks are due to arrive later this morning before having a press conference.
Meanwhile, the Springboks are having fun rebonding with the Web Ellis Cup as they make their way home.
Uncertainty now for Springboks as winning era ends
Positive responses to Bokke tribute video overwhelms teacher
‘Greatest SA captain’: Mzansi hails Kolisi and Boks, waits impatiently for holiday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos