Positive responses to Bokke tribute video overwhelms teacher

A Grade 1 school teacher who shared a video of her class emulating Springbok players ahead of the Rugby World Cup final against All Blacks says she has been overwhelmed by positive responses to the recording.
Pupils from Kammalaland Primary School in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, warmed the hearts of many on social media with their roleplaying video of a rugby match just a day before the Rugby World Cup final. The passionate children wore Springbok players’ names on their backs and embodied individual team members on the pitch.
Their teacher Hannah Tedder who shared the video recording said it was initially meant to be send to parents to show how the children were showing support for the Springboks ahead of the final.
“I didn’t expect it to turn out the way it did, the engagement was amazing on social media. I think it was mostly about children having fun,” said Tedder. “I just saw a couple of different kind of videos coming up on social media to support the Boks, so I just decided to join in on that fun on Friday, it was a bit of a rush, it took just more than an hour.”
Tedder said although the children did not understand what was happening in the beginning, they had so much fun getting out of class for that moment.
“It was a difficult one, they weren’t that clued up about all the players, they know the most popular ones. We tried to match the children to the personalities of the players.
“It was a very rushed process, I only decided at around 10 in the morning to make the video. We tried to get all the props needed, the weather was very hot, and we did not want to spend too much time in the sun, we tried to get as fast as we possibly could. I then decided to post it on the socials,” said Tedder.
Image: TikTok/HannahTedder7
The recording shows Grade 1 learners running out of their classroom, in green jerseys as if running to the field to play a match. As they engage in a scrummage, the names of the most popular Springboks players are etched to their backs.
“I think it was the first time we actually saw the passion the children had for rugby. It has been so great and we have been receiving positive feedback and amazing response for our video,” she said.
“I think with the Bokke winning, it became so evident that we are one as a country. I even showed my kids the response they got but I have to say I am not quite sure they understand the full extent of what is happening. I wish they understood more.
“As Instagram shows who views stories, I checked who has watched the video and Cheslin Kolbe and Faf De Klerk saw it. They are also very proud.”
Tedder said it was her wish that the Springboks would visit their school as did some social media users who were touched by the children's video.
“That would be amazing, but I think that realistically it won’t happen. A lot of children come from very hectic family background. Some don’t have family support like others, but they are able to see that we can be united and that was evident. I am so proud to be a South African, it was a moment that exceeded our expectation.”
