WATCH LIVE| Springboks touchdown at OR Tambo

The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, will arrive back in South Africa
After winning their fourth Rugby World Cup tournament on Saturday, the Springboks will arrive back in the country on Tuesday
Captain Siya Kolisi and coach Jacques Nienaber are expected to be among those selected to speak to the media at a conference that will be held at the OR Tambo International Airport, shortly after the team's arrival.
We are here for the protection of the Webb Ellis trophy from the rain. #SpringboksRWC flaunts their victory cup around at OR Tambo. Security is tight around it.
12:20 - Eben Etzebeth shares the story behind his new haircut. Etzbeth explains that he told RG Snyman five weeks ago that if the Boks win the tournament, he'll cut his hair in the same 'mohawk' style as Snyman. The actual 'barber' was Damian Willemse, who brought out the clippers during post-game celebrations.
On a serious note, Kolisi explains that All Blacks player Jordie Barrett did shake president Cyril Ramaphosa's hand and the video doing the round on social media possibly captured the moment after the handshake. Kolisi requests that Springbok supporters not send negative media [messages] to Barrett.
The captain then urged South Africans to support the Proteas [national cricket team] the same way the country supported the Boks.
12:15 - Nienaber says while he is moving on to his next chapter, he will never walk away from the Springboks.
12:10 - Coach Jacques Nienaber explains how heartbreaking it was to leave Manie Libbok from the final squad but they believed in the 7-1 split. Nienaber explains that a lot of factors go into the selection of players including the team they will be facing.
12:06 - Talking about the future of the Springboks, Kolisi says he wants to enjoy the now of being two-time world champions adding that being captain was never part of his dream and he's just happy to wear the Bok jersey.
11:57 - Coach Jacques Nienaber talks about how the team works together even though the team may have personal setbacks, of not being selected to play specific games, the team stuck together which is a testament to their strength.
#SpringboksRWC, fourth-time champions touch down at the OR Tambo International Airport. Fans rejoice. #Rasta showcases his new #Springboks painting.
11:45 - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi addresses the media and thanks everyone, emphasising that despite coming from different walks of life, the team comes together just as South Africans have come together to support the Boks.
11:43 - Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa addresses the Springboks team and coaches, thanking them on behalf of all South Africans.
11:26 - The band plays the national anthem,Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika, and the crowd sings along.
11:25 - The commentator calls out the Boks by name to the loud ululations from the crowd.
11:17 - The Springboks enter the terminal to loud cheers from fans. Mgarimbe's Amabokoboko plays in the background.
11:06 - Hundreds of Springbok supporters wait for the winning Rugby World Cup squad to arrive at the international terminal at OR Tambo airport
#ORTambo International Airport as #Springbok fans wait for the team to arrive.
