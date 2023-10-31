×

WATCH LIVE| Springboks touchdown at OR Tambo

By Staff Reporter - 31 October 2023 - 11:00

The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, will arrive back in South Africa

After winning their fourth Rugby World Cup tournament on Saturday, the Springboks will arrive back in the country on Tuesday

Captain Siya Kolisi and coach Jacques Nienaber are expected to be among those selected to speak to the media at a conference that will be held at the OR Tambo International Airport, shortly after the team's arrival.

12:20 - Eben Etzebeth shares the story behind his new haircut. Etzbeth explains that he told RG Snyman five weeks ago that if the Boks win the tournament, he'll cut his hair in the same 'mohawk' style as Snyman. The actual 'barber' was Damian Willemse, who brought out the clippers during post-game celebrations.

On a serious note, Kolisi explains that All Blacks player Jordie Barrett did shake president Cyril Ramaphosa's hand and the video doing the round on social media possibly captured the moment after the handshake. Kolisi requests that Springbok supporters not send negative media [messages] to Barrett.

The captain then urged South Africans to support the Proteas [national cricket team] the same way the country supported the Boks. 

Image: Thulani Mbele

12:15 - Nienaber says while he is moving on to his next chapter, he will never walk away from the Springboks. 

12:10 - Coach Jacques Nienaber explains how heartbreaking it was to leave Manie Libbok from the final squad but they believed in the 7-1 split. Nienaber explains that a lot of factors go into the selection of players including the team they will be facing. 

Image: Thulani Mbele

12:06 - Talking about the future of the Springboks, Kolisi says he wants to enjoy the now of being two-time world champions adding that being captain was never part of his dream and he's just happy to wear the Bok jersey. 

Image: Thulani Mbele

11:57 - Coach Jacques Nienaber talks about how the team works together even though the team may have personal setbacks, of not being selected to play specific games, the team stuck together which is a testament to their strength.

Crowd waiting for Springboks at OR Tambo airport
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele

11:45 - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi addresses the media and thanks everyone,  emphasising that despite coming from different walks of life, the team comes together just as South Africans have come together to support the Boks. 

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi with the Webb Ellis Cup
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele

11:43 - Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa addresses the Springboks team and coaches, thanking them on behalf of all South Africans.

Springbok supporters at O R Tambo international airport
Springbok supporters at O R Tambo international airport
Image: Thulani Mbele

11:26 - The band plays the national anthem,Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika, and the crowd sings along.

11:25 - The commentator calls out the Boks by name to the loud ululations from the crowd.

11:17 - The Springboks enter the terminal to loud cheers from fans. Mgarimbe's Amabokoboko plays in the background.

11:06 - Hundreds of Springbok supporters wait for the winning Rugby World Cup squad to arrive at the international terminal at OR Tambo airport 

