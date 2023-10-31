WATCH LIVE| Springboks touchdown at OR Tambo

12:20 - Eben Etzebeth shares the story behind his new haircut. Etzbeth explains that he told RG Snyman five weeks ago that if the Boks win the tournament, he'll cut his hair in the same 'mohawk' style as Snyman. The actual 'barber' was Damian Willemse, who brought out the clippers during post-game celebrations.

On a serious note, Kolisi explains that All Blacks player Jordie Barrett did shake president Cyril Ramaphosa's hand and the video doing the round on social media possibly captured the moment after the handshake. Kolisi requests that Springbok supporters not send negative media [messages] to Barrett.

The captain then urged South Africans to support the Proteas [national cricket team] the same way the country supported the Boks.