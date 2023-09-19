Handré Pollard will have to earn his Bok starting place

“There's a player coming in. He's going to have to work his way back into the team, as everyone does,” Bok lock Jean Kleyn said after the Springboks hammered Romania 76-0 here on Sunday.
Handré Pollard may be Paris-bound after playing half-an-hour for his club, but his journey to the Springbok starting team will have to be earned.
The flyhalf joined his teammates in the French capital yesterday as replacement for hooker Malcolm Marx, who suffered a tournament-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury last week, and while Pollard's credentials as a match-winner are beyond reproach he has some ground to make up.
“There's a player coming in. He's going to have to work his way back into the team, as everyone does,” Bok lock Jean Kleyn said after the Springboks hammered Romania 76-0 here on Sunday.
“It's not step in and take up a starting position. Everyone knows in this team you have to earn it, you have to work for it.
“Obviously he's prepared to do that. We are looking forward to having him. He's going to be a good credit to the team.”
Pollard, though, has some work to do to re-establish himself as the team's cool-as-ice, go-to backline general. He last played for the Boks in their defeat to Australia in Adelaide last year and will have to again deliver performances of force and conviction if he is to reclaim a starting position.
Damian Willemse took his place on last year's end-of-year tour and started here against Romania, but Manie Libbok has been the selectors' preferred flyhalf this year.
Having Pollard in the squad does shore up a key area, but it also provides the team options elsewhere. The Bok selectors are ever alert to versatility and with Pollard's return they now also have a player who can operate at inside centre.
Before Pollard was summoned Libbok was the only full-time flyhalf in the group and his goal-kicking has invited scrutiny in his time with the Boks.
The brains trust is probably more concerned about the goal-kicking than they've cared to admit. Nienaber gave a terse reply when asked about that department after the Boks' win over Romania.
“So there were 11 conversions and we missed four. They have to work harder. This is not an issue for me,” the coach said.
The inclusion of Pollard, who returned to the field on Friday for English club Leicester after a calf injury ruled him out of contention for selection for the World Cup squad, brings the full complement of players in the team back to 33.
Pollard has 13 World Cup matches under the belt, and was on the winning side 10 times. He has been on the losing side only once in a knock-out game.
The Springboks' third pool D match is against world No 1-ranked Ireland at Stade de France on Saturday (9pm).
