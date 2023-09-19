“The victim mindset dilutes the human potential. By not accepting personal responsibility for our circumstances, we greatly reduce our power to change them,” wrote Dr Steven Maraboli.
The recent delayed payment of grants by Sassa has impacted heavily on some recipients.
The newspaper headlines romanticised popular sentiments of children dying of hunger, unpaid school fees and medication catastrophe. Even when officials provide explanations, there is dissatisfaction and mistrust. And whenever there are hiccups of Sassa grants payment, newspapers, radios and callers make a meal out of it as if the world is coming to an end.
Instead of giving Sassa the benefit of the doubt, agents of victim mentality bring forth poverty statistics to drive their point home.
Poverty has been with us since time immemorial, and the notion of the total eradication of poverty is just a pipedream. One way or the other, most people experience poverty in their lives and survive to tell the tale.
To sensationalise the story, news reporters push for that victim mentality and poverty line. And they prefer to interview people who’re not eloquent and able to express themselves, and systemically choose harsh background images to match the narrative.
Journalists should learn to tell the story as it is.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Media sensationalise Sassa payments delays
Image: Antonio Muchave
“The victim mindset dilutes the human potential. By not accepting personal responsibility for our circumstances, we greatly reduce our power to change them,” wrote Dr Steven Maraboli.
The recent delayed payment of grants by Sassa has impacted heavily on some recipients.
The newspaper headlines romanticised popular sentiments of children dying of hunger, unpaid school fees and medication catastrophe. Even when officials provide explanations, there is dissatisfaction and mistrust. And whenever there are hiccups of Sassa grants payment, newspapers, radios and callers make a meal out of it as if the world is coming to an end.
Instead of giving Sassa the benefit of the doubt, agents of victim mentality bring forth poverty statistics to drive their point home.
Poverty has been with us since time immemorial, and the notion of the total eradication of poverty is just a pipedream. One way or the other, most people experience poverty in their lives and survive to tell the tale.
To sensationalise the story, news reporters push for that victim mentality and poverty line. And they prefer to interview people who’re not eloquent and able to express themselves, and systemically choose harsh background images to match the narrative.
Journalists should learn to tell the story as it is.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
Sassa admin clerks 'skimming cash from fake disability grants' arrested
Postbank pleads for patience amid grant payments mess
SOWETAN | Postbank debacle shows ANC up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos