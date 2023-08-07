Nienaber has big calls to make on Boks’ World Cup forwards, say Smit and Matfield

Major selection issues regarding the forwards to take to the World Cup are confronting Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, former Bok captain John Smit says.

All will be revealed on Tuesday at 2pm when Nienaber announces his much-awaited 33-man squad to defend South Africa’s 2019 World Cup crown in France from September 8 to October 28.

In the last match before being forced to make agonising final selection calls, Nienaber watched his team beat Argentina 24-13 in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

“I think the Bok coaches will look at Saturday’s win over Argentina and say certain players have put their hands up and given them something to think about,” Smit said.

“Possibly there are some players who might not have taken their chance and we will have to wait until Tuesday to find out. I think up-front are the hardest spots to play for.”

Springbok legend Victor Matfield believes the brains trust may revert to a combination similar to four years ago in Japan.