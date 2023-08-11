The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has served the president of the SRC, Keamogetswe Masike, with a suspension letter for allegedly participating in unauthorised student actions.
This comes after TUT students from different campuses in Tshwane staged a violent protest outside the department of higher education and training in the Pretoria CBD last week over NSFAS direct payment system. The protest disturbed a number of academic activities for a couple of days and some students were arrested for taking part in the protest.
Masike’s suspension bans him from entering any TUT premises or participate in any of its activities unless given an order by vice-chancellor Tinyiko Maluleke. Failing to comply with the order may lead to his immediate expulsion from the university, according to the letter.
“In view of the seriousness of the allegations and violation of the University Rules and Regulations, you are hereby suspended with immediate effect as a student of TUT pending the finalisation of investigations and disciplinary actions against you,” read the letter.
Masike said he believed he did nothing wrong as he was representing students who were facing evictions from their residences.
“We’ve said it can’t be business as usual when officials want to go to their offices and pretend to be acting on this matter whereas they are not, students can’t attend class when money has disappeared from their accounts and no one is held accountable,” said Masike.
Masike banned from entering any varsity premises
TUT suspends SRC president over NSFAS protests
Image: Herman Moloi
Havoc arise when police fire rubber bullets at protesting students
