Etzebeth to captain much-changed Springboks against All Blacks

The Springboks have made 10 changes from the side that trounced Australia in Pretoria at the weekend and named fit-again lock Eben Etzebeth as captain for their Rugby Championship showdown against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Fullback Willie le Roux, centre Lukhanyo Am, and the front row of props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, and hooker Bongi Mbonambi have all retained their places from the 43-12 victory over the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld.

The changes were expected after the Springboks sent 14 players to New Zealand last week to prepare for what could be a title decider against the All Blacks in the shortened three-game Championship this season.

“We planned to select a squad with a few key combinations of players who are fully acclimatised and settled in New Zealand, while also selecting some players who started last week,” coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media release.

“And we are pleased with the balance we were able to strike with this squad. This allows us to give some players their first taste of international rugby this season alongside a group of players who come off a physical clash against the Wallabies, and we believe this will be beneficial against a top opponent in the All Blacks.”