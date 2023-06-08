×

South Africa

Limpopo nursing college fraud accused to apply for bail next week

Salome Ngwana faces 129 charges of fraud in four different courts

08 June 2023 - 18:06
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
More fraud charges have been added against Salome Ngwana, who is accused of defrauding students enrolling at her unregistered colleges in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

The woman accused of defrauding students enrolling at her unregistered nursing colleges has appeared briefly in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on 33 counts of fraud. 

Salome Ngwana has appeared in other courts in Limpopo for similar offences. 

“It is alleged she defrauded students enrolling in nursing courses at her unregistered colleges in Botlokwa, Morebeng and Vhembe,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

She also faces 40 counts of fraud in Thohoyandou, 13 in Makhado and 43 in Morebeng magistrate’s court. The fraud involved more than R3m. 

The case was postponed until next Thursday for a bail hearing. 

TimesLIVE

