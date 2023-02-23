×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 23 February 2023 - 12:12

We take a trip around Cape Town’s central business district to show the encampments of homeless people that have sprung up in large numbers since 2020.

This week the City of Cape Town confirmed it had obtained permission from the high court in Cape Town to serve eviction notices on all illegal settlements within the CBD.

The eviction notices are a legal requirement in terms of the city’s formal legal eviction application, due to be heard in April. If the high court rules in the city’s favour, many dwellings are likely to be cleared in multiple locations across the CBD.

Announcing its decision, the city said the court action was a last resort after attempting  and failing to persuade some homeless residents to relocate to city-funded shelters. 

TimesLIVE

Evictions in Cape Town show the city's disregard for economically marginalised

Last Wednesday, acting against explicit lockdown regulations, the City of Cape Town carried out evictions in the Thembeni informal settlement near ...
Opinion
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
EFF MPs storm stage, face off with police and are pushed out of Sona 2023