Bulls winger determined to improve his game
Moodie aims high after bagging young player award
By Athenkosi Tsotsi - 02 February 2023 - 13:42
After winning the SA Rugby Young Player of the Year award for 2022, Springboks winger Canan Moodie said he’s determined to improve certain aspects of his game this year as teams have figured him out.
The 20-year-old had a breakthrough season last year, becoming an important player for Bulls director of rugby Jake White in the United Rugby Championship and then grabbing his opportunity with the Boks, scoring a try on his debut against Australia in the Rugby Championship. ..
