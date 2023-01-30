Bok skipper relates tale of a tough background in film
Kolisi wants to give others hope through his rags-to-riches doccie
By Athenkosi Tsotsi - 30 January 2023 - 10:36
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he wants his upcoming documentary Rise – The Siya Kolisi Story to give hope to people. He held a pre-screening of the documentary on Saturday in Zwide, Gqeberha, where he grew up.
Like many South Africans, Kolisi comes from an impoverished background. The Bok captain took the media and his partners on a tour of where he grew up from the small family house in Zwide to his late mother’s shack in the informal settlement of Rolihlahla to the fields of Grey High School that shaped his rugby career. ..
