“These Rugby Championship matches are going to be crucial as we look to get our Rugby World Cup season off to a good start and playing against New Zealand away and Australia and Argentina on the highveld will be ideal for our preparation," said Nienaber.
“All three sides will enter the international spectacle in France among a handful of teams that will be considered potential contenders for the title, so we are expecting a thorough test throughout the campaign," he said.
The Bok mentor revealed that his coaching staff have already begun with work for the season as they want to cover all areas before the defence of the World Cup.
“The coaches have hit the ground running this year and we’ll continue to put in the hard yards as we attempt to ensure that we leave no stone unturned before the World Cup.
“We are on course in terms of finalising our planning for the season and we are excited about returning to the training field,” Nienaber said.
The Springboks will start their World Cup campaign on September 10 against Scotland at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. Then will also face Romania, Ireland and Tonga in the group stages. Before the World Cup starts, they will play warm-up games in August against Argentina, Wales and New Zealand.
Tight schedule for Boks before Rugby World Cup
Image: Steve Haag
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says they are finalising their planning for the season as preparation for this year’s Rugby World Cup in France is under way.
With this year being a World Cup one, the Boks schedule is tight as they have to squeeze in the Rugby Championship, and warm-up matches so they can be ready for the global showpiece starting in September. The Rugby Championship will be limited to one-round fixtures to accommodate the World Cup.
The Boks open their season on July 8 against Eddie Jones's Australia at Loftus Versfeld, and after that they will travel to New Zealand to face the All Blacks before concluding their Championship campaign at Ellis Park on July 29 with an encounter with Argentina.
Nienaber said the matches they will be playing in the Rugby Championship will equip them for the World Cup.
Bok stars Am, Etzebeth and Kolisi lead SA Rugby awards nominations
“These Rugby Championship matches are going to be crucial as we look to get our Rugby World Cup season off to a good start and playing against New Zealand away and Australia and Argentina on the highveld will be ideal for our preparation," said Nienaber.
“All three sides will enter the international spectacle in France among a handful of teams that will be considered potential contenders for the title, so we are expecting a thorough test throughout the campaign," he said.
The Bok mentor revealed that his coaching staff have already begun with work for the season as they want to cover all areas before the defence of the World Cup.
“The coaches have hit the ground running this year and we’ll continue to put in the hard yards as we attempt to ensure that we leave no stone unturned before the World Cup.
“We are on course in terms of finalising our planning for the season and we are excited about returning to the training field,” Nienaber said.
The Springboks will start their World Cup campaign on September 10 against Scotland at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. Then will also face Romania, Ireland and Tonga in the group stages. Before the World Cup starts, they will play warm-up games in August against Argentina, Wales and New Zealand.
Eben Etzebeth capped SA Rugby's player of the year at awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos