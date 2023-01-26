×

Rugby

Approach Europe fixtures as if they are Tests, urges ex-Bok Fourie

Lions face daunting task against Connacht

26 January 2023 - 08:52
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Lions defence coach and ex-Bok Jaque Fourie.
Lions defence coach and ex-Bok Jaque Fourie.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie says the five SA franchises playing in European competitions must approach their away encounters like they would a rugby Test match. 

Despite dealing with cold, windy and wet conditions plus playing on artificial pitches in the UK, Ireland and France, and long travelling hours, the SA teams have done relatively well in Europe.

The Lions and Cheetahs made it to the knockout stage of the Challenge Cup while the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers have done the same in the Champions Cup. 

The transition to Europe has not been easy for the SA sides, and we’ve seen in recent weeks teams fail to adapt to playing in European winter conditions and they have been blown out of the park.

Fourie believes teams should be pragmatic and use Test rugby approach and tactics for managing matches away from home.  

“I think we all agree that playing in these conditions it’s almost like playing Test rugby, said Fourie yesterday during a virtual press conference. 

“You have to take your chances, you have to take your points, and you have to keep the scoreboard ticking and put scoreboard pressure on the teams the whole time.

“It’s important playing in the right area of the field, sometimes it’s not going to be easy. Sometimes you are playing when the wind is 130km/h so you can hardly kick the ball to the wind.

“You’re going to have to keep the ball for long phases and run the ball out of your half. That’s not something we are used to, it’s something we have to get used to, the quicker we get used to it, the better it is going to be for SA teams, he said. 

The Lions have the daunting task of facing Connacht at the Galway Greyhound Stadium (9.35pm) in Ireland on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship. Fourie shared his experience of facing  Connacht with the Springboks. 

“The Springboks played here (at the Galway Stadium) in 2006, I was part of the team that played Connacht, we played an 18-18 draw. We know the conditions are difficult here. Looking outside, it’s grey the whole time and it’s raining. Hopefully, we can make history this weekend and be the first [SA] team to beat Connacht [in URC]. It’s not going to be an easy task, he said. 

