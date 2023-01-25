Coach Rito has high regard for new siging Van Heerden

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani can’t contain his smile about the arrival of new lock Ruben van Heerden, who can make his debut for the franchise on Friday when they meet Ulster away in the United Rugby Championship.
Van Heerden signed a short-term contract with the URC champions from English Premiership side Exeter Chiefs. The Stormers have been hit by injuries at lock with Salmaan Moerat, Adre Smith and Ernst van Rhyn out. The arrival of Van Heerden comes at the right time and they will look for him to hit the ground running.
Hlungwani, who will work closely with the recruit, opened up about his first impressions of Van Heerden and shared what they are expecting from him. “I’m trying hard to hide my smile,” said Hlungwani during a virtual press conference when asked about Van Heerden.
“It’s always nice when a new lock comes into the system, especially one with the quality of Ruben ... 2m tall, 120kg, he’s played for the Bulls, the Sharks and Exeter Chiefs, and he has massive experience.
“From a coaching point of view, we spoke briefly, and we had a long call last week, I introduced myself to him and he introduced himself to me, we had a good chat about the expectations around that, but I must say the one thing that strikes me [about him] is the humble good guy.
“In terms of expectation, he’s coming to fill in the 4 and can also play 5 as well. Our pack thrives on physicality and a high level of intelligence when it comes to lineouts. We want him to get comfortable as quickly as possible and prove [what type ] of a player he is,” said Hlungwani.
Hlungwani’s forward pack will be without Springboks Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, and Deon Fourie. Even though his pack will be without its main members, Hlungwani expects the standard to be the same on Friday at Kingspan Stadium (9.35pm).
“We expect standards to be where they were last week and the week before, we want to keep improving regardless of who is playing in the team. The guys know the job they have to do,” he said.
Coach Rito has high regard for new siging Van Heerden
Hlungwani positive new lock will make debut this Friday
Image: Henry Browne
