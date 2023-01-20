Concussion-related changes
The Stormers have made three concussion-related changes to their starting team with Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet and Junior Pokomela off limits this weekend.
Pokomela's place goes to no-nonsense bruiser Willie Engelbrecht.
“Three concussions in one week poses a challenge for us but we are keen to see what impact the players coming in can make,” said Dobson.
“We are also delighted to have players of the calibre of Herschel [Jantjies], Evan [Roos], JJ [Kotze] and Jean-Luc [du Plessis] back in the mix off the bench, so there is a lot to look forward to on Saturday night.”
Damian Willemse, in his last game before taking a break with captain Steven Kitshoff, will start at fullback, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be on the bench.
As much as there will be a lot to look forward to if the game gets loose in the second half the Stormers will want to show improvements to their game since their previous encounter against Clermont.
That away match started with much promise for the visitors but they were increasingly pummelled by the hosts' heavy artillery and fell away in the second half en route to defeat.
The Stormers will want to show they are made of sterner stuff and they can front up and meet the challenge of bigger packs in the Champions Cup.
Stormers go with new halfbacks
Concussion rules out trio for clash against Clermont Auvergne
Image: Thinus Maritz/Gallo Images
A new halfback combination has been entrusted to get the job done against Clermont Auvergne in the Stormers' last Champions Cup pool match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Kade Wolhuter is the starting flyhalf next to Stefan Ungerer as the Stormers go in search of the log points that will ensure their safe passage into the round of 16.
Wolhuter's performance will be keenly watched. He showed immense promise at age group level but injury has held him back.
Wolhuter, who will need to bring thrust and direction to the Stormers' back division, will have the reassuring figure of Dan du Plessis in close attendance in a match that has a sense of occasion.
“This has all the makings of a Heineken Champions Cup classic with a place in the play-offs at stake and we want to do it justice,” said head coach John Dobson.
Concussion-related changes
The Stormers have made three concussion-related changes to their starting team with Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet and Junior Pokomela off limits this weekend.
Pokomela's place goes to no-nonsense bruiser Willie Engelbrecht.
“Three concussions in one week poses a challenge for us but we are keen to see what impact the players coming in can make,” said Dobson.
“We are also delighted to have players of the calibre of Herschel [Jantjies], Evan [Roos], JJ [Kotze] and Jean-Luc [du Plessis] back in the mix off the bench, so there is a lot to look forward to on Saturday night.”
Damian Willemse, in his last game before taking a break with captain Steven Kitshoff, will start at fullback, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be on the bench.
As much as there will be a lot to look forward to if the game gets loose in the second half the Stormers will want to show improvements to their game since their previous encounter against Clermont.
That away match started with much promise for the visitors but they were increasingly pummelled by the hosts' heavy artillery and fell away in the second half en route to defeat.
The Stormers will want to show they are made of sterner stuff and they can front up and meet the challenge of bigger packs in the Champions Cup.
Bulls rest regulars as they seek point for last-16 berth
Sense of purpose
The visitors, too, will have reason to approach this game with a greater sense of purpose. Their 44-29 home defeat at the hands of Leicester Tigers last week cost head coach Jono Gibbes his job. Christophe Urios, their new coach, will take charge of the team, while defence coach Jared Payne holds the reins this week.
Tenth place in the Top 14 suggest they are flirting with the wrong half of the table, while their participation in the round of 16 in the Champions Cup hangs by a thread.
They need victory to secure their place in the round of 16 at the expense of Ulster and Sale Sharks who clash in Belfast.
Stormers team to play Clermont Auvergne — Damian Willemse; Suleiman Hartzenberg; Ruhan Nel; Dan du Plessis; Angelo Davids; Kade Wolhuter; Stefan Ungerer; Hacjivah Dayimani; Willie Engelbrecht; Deon Fourie; Marvin Orie; Connor Evans; Neethling Fouche; Joseph Dweba; Steven Kitshoff (captain). Substitutes: JJ Kotze; Ali Vermaak; Brok Harris; Ben-Jason Dixon; Evan Roos; Herschel Jantjies; Jean-Luc du Plessis; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos