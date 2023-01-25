After weeks of dismay, there's finally excitement around the Lions after they made it through to the round of 16 in the Challenge Cup where they will welcome European giants Racing 92 at Ellis Park.
The Lions were on a four-game losing run in all competitions, but they managed to snap out of the losing streak on Sunday with a 30-25 win against the Dragons in Newport, Wales, in the final game of the group stages of the Challenge Cup.
The win meant the Johannesburg side finished in third place in Pool B, concluding a strong group phase to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time. In March, when the tournament resumes, they will host French side Racing 92 at Ellis Park.
Racing 92 have in their books Springboks Trevor Nyakane and Warrick Gelant, and Bok captain Siya Kolisi, who will join the club after the Rugby World Cup.
The Lions are excited about the prospect of taking on one of the biggest clubs in rugby. "We are extremely excited to play the round of 16 against one of the original European powerhouses at home," said Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.
Lions prop JP Smith says there’s something special happening at the franchise. “We're playing Racing Metro, it’s going to be unbelievably tough, but I think we have something special building. We are looking forward to Connacht this weekend and we can only go upward from here," said Smith.
The Lions will return to United Rugby Championship (URC) action on Saturday when they visit Connacht at the Galway Greyhound Stadium in Ireland, which will be the last match of their four-week tour of Europe.
Van Rooyen's team is in 12th place on the URC table and Saturday's match is key to their aspirations of making the playoffs. "We have a short week of preparation," said Van Rooyen.
"Everyone knows how extremely tough Connacht is at home. It provides a great opportunity for us as a group to test ourselves once more."
Van Rooyen happy to face Racing 92 on home ground
Lions book spot in Challenge Cup's round of 16
