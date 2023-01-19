SA vice-captain Tryon says team is upbeat ahead of T20 World Cup

According to Momentum Proteas vice-captain Chloe Tryon, the team is looking to put behind last year’s slump and focus on ticking the right boxes in the Tri-Series ahead of next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup hosted in SA.
The Proteas will be involved in a T20 International Tri-Series against India and the West Indies in East London, with the first game against India at Buffalo Park (7pm). They will play four matches in the series before the start of the T20 World Cup on February 10 against Sri Lanka at Newlands, Cape Town.
This year is a big one for the Proteas, with the T20 world cup hosted on home soil they can play a big role in growing the interest in women’s cricket. Their performances in an ODI series against England and horror showing at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham failed to inspire support.
“As a team, we want to learn from our mistakes, we didn’t have the greatest of series with England last year and in the Commonwealth Games. It’s just small areas for us (to improve), I still think we have got a lot of skills, it’s just about making opportunities and taking them,” said Tryon when speaking to Sowetan.
“Despite what happened last year, we’re still in good spirits, we reflected on the mistakes we made as a team and individually and what we could have worked on better. We have an important series coming up now, preparation for the world cup. We have quality experienced players that have been playing around the leagues in the world,” she said.
With the world cup around the corner, Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng wants his side to tick some boxes in the four matches they will play against India and the West Indies. Tryon elaborated on some of the things they want to ace before the global showpiece.
“We have to make sure we are ticking our boxes going into the world cup; making sure we have a good batting lineup, our bowling attack is doing well and most importantly, the fielding; last year that cost us a lot, making sure we are taking our catches and run-out opportunities. If we tick those boxes after this Tri-Series, we should be good to go for the world cup,” she said.
SA vice-captain Tryon says team is upbeat ahead of T20 World Cup
Proteas to host team for women's tournament next month
Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
According to Momentum Proteas vice-captain Chloe Tryon, the team is looking to put behind last year’s slump and focus on ticking the right boxes in the Tri-Series ahead of next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup hosted in SA.
The Proteas will be involved in a T20 International Tri-Series against India and the West Indies in East London, with the first game against India at Buffalo Park (7pm). They will play four matches in the series before the start of the T20 World Cup on February 10 against Sri Lanka at Newlands, Cape Town.
This year is a big one for the Proteas, with the T20 world cup hosted on home soil they can play a big role in growing the interest in women’s cricket. Their performances in an ODI series against England and horror showing at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham failed to inspire support.
“As a team, we want to learn from our mistakes, we didn’t have the greatest of series with England last year and in the Commonwealth Games. It’s just small areas for us (to improve), I still think we have got a lot of skills, it’s just about making opportunities and taking them,” said Tryon when speaking to Sowetan.
“Despite what happened last year, we’re still in good spirits, we reflected on the mistakes we made as a team and individually and what we could have worked on better. We have an important series coming up now, preparation for the world cup. We have quality experienced players that have been playing around the leagues in the world,” she said.
With the world cup around the corner, Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng wants his side to tick some boxes in the four matches they will play against India and the West Indies. Tryon elaborated on some of the things they want to ace before the global showpiece.
“We have to make sure we are ticking our boxes going into the world cup; making sure we have a good batting lineup, our bowling attack is doing well and most importantly, the fielding; last year that cost us a lot, making sure we are taking our catches and run-out opportunities. If we tick those boxes after this Tri-Series, we should be good to go for the world cup,” she said.
Magala gets chance to show he's right fit for Proteas in England series
Super Kings reign supreme as Joburg finally gets a taste T20 competition
Pretoria boy Du Plooy returns to SuperSport Park as Joburg Super Kings' batsman
Rivalry a driving force as Pretoria's Capitals lock horns with Joburg's Super Kings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos