×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Car bombs shake Somalia's capital Mogadishu

By Reuters - 29 October 2022 - 16:11
Smoke rises after a car bomb explosion at Somalia's education ministry in Mogadishu on Saturday.
Smoke rises after a car bomb explosion at Somalia's education ministry in Mogadishu on Saturday.
Image: Abdihalim Bashir/Reuters

Two car bomb explosions targeting Somalia's education ministry rocked the capital Mogadishu on Saturday and blew out windows of nearby buildings, witnesses said.

Islamist group Al-Shabaab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere, but it was unclear if it was behind the latest blasts.

“Two car bombs targeted the education ministry building along K5 street,” inhabitant Ahmed Nur told Reuters.

Al-Qaeda-allied Al-Shabaab, which has been fighting in Somalia for more than a decade, is seeking to topple the central government and establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of sharia law.

A Reuters journalist near the blast site said the two explosions occurred within minutes of each other and smashed windows in the vicinity.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...