FIKILE MOYA | Making song and dance of 'Kill the Boer' makes martyrs of bandits
In making 'Kill the Boer' political, AfriForum makes martyrs of bandits
23 September 2022 - 11:01
AfriForum cannot have it both ways.
It cannot rely and demand protection of historical memory (as represented by the flag) when it suits it and demand obliteration of the same memory (as represented by Struggle songs)...
FIKILE MOYA | Making song and dance of 'Kill the Boer' makes martyrs of bandits
In making 'Kill the Boer' political, AfriForum makes martyrs of bandits
AfriForum cannot have it both ways.
It cannot rely and demand protection of historical memory (as represented by the flag) when it suits it and demand obliteration of the same memory (as represented by Struggle songs)...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos