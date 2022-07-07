Stage 4 load-shedding for Friday and lower stages over the weekend

Eskom says stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented throughout Friday, reducing to lower stages over the weekend.

On Thursday, the power utility said since its last communication, seven generation units have been returned to service. During the same period, six generating units that needed urgent repairs during the strike were taken offline for repairs.

“This is made possible by the full return to work of all striking employees over the past two days. In addition, 600MW of capacity from the Hydroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) in Mozambique was returned to service, boosting available generation capacity,” it said.