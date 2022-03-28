South Africa

Bodies of drowned school rugby players recovered in Durban

28 March 2022 - 12:52
Orrin Singh Reporter
The bodies of two Gauteng school rugby players were recovered at Durban beaches on Monday morning after they are believed to have drowned.
The bodies of two Gauteng school rugby players were recovered at Durban beaches on Monday morning after they are believed to have drowned.
Image: Supplied

The bodies of two school rugby players. aged 17 and 18, were recovered at two Durban beaches on Monday morning ahead of a rugby tournament in which they were meant to play.

Several sources confirmed to TimesLIVE that the Gauteng-based players had travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to compete in a rugby festival which kicked off on Saturday. 

It is understood that the pupils had been swimming on Sunday.

Police divers from Durban police search and rescue (SAR) and Metro police SAR  recovered the bodies at Laguna Beach and Country Club beach.

The Durban North College Rugby Festival kicks off tomorrow and we cannot be more excited! Good luck to all the learners,...

Posted by Durban North College / Durban - Noord Kollege on Friday, March 25, 2022

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

A teen has drowned and a man is missing after falling off a cliff in the Western Cape this weekend

A teen died on Saturday and a 23-year-old man is missing in separate incidents in Mossel Bay at the weekend.
News
1 week ago

No place for abusers in classroom

It is a welcome development that we hope has sent a strong message to those with power at schools not to abuse chidlren simply because they are poor.
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced for mudering Tshegofatso Pule