Stormers ‘stuck in the fight’, says Dobson after Ulster battle

The Stormers “stuck in the fight”, said coach John Dobson after his team moved to the top of the local conference in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a sterling defensive effort against Ulster at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

They had to absorb an inordinate amount of second-half pressure as Ulster roared back after falling 14-0 behind in the first six minutes.

While the Stormers defended stoutly they also got the rub of the green late in the game when an Ulster try was overturned and the hosts were allowed to feed the ball into the ensuing scrum.

“We can’t say we deserved it, we were on the ropes. But we stuck in the fight and we will learn a lot from this,” Dobson said.

Dobson's side played almost the entire second half in their own territory as Ulster unleashed a more direct ball-carrying approach and an on-point kicking game. The hosts lost the aerial battle but they dug deep elsewhere.

“It was courageous. There were elements of our game that are important for our growth that came out, such as the scrum plan.

“We started with ‘Kitsie’ [Steven Kitshoff] and Frans [Malherbe] and the replacements probably bailed us out.

“But that was the plan. We had Frans for 40 minutes and Kitsie for an hour. Then we had two almost international-level props in Brok [Harris] and Neethling [Fouché] coming on.

“It was the plan to get some reward there, but not necessarily win the game that way. Some of our maul defence was superb.”