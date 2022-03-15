Sharks coach Fynn: players need to stand up against experienced Bulls

Sharks Currie Cup coach Etienne Fynn has challenged his players to stand up and be counted against the Bulls, who selected a number of their United Rugby Championship (URC) regulars for the domestic clash on Wednesday.

The Bulls will welcome their bitter rivals to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria (8pm). The Pretoria side picked six players who featured against Munster in the international competition on Saturday to start in their Currie Cup meeting with the Sharks.

The Bulls are due to entertain Scarlets of Wales in the URC in Pretoria on Friday.

For Wednesday's match, the Pretoria-based franchise went for URC stars such Morne Steyn, Madosh Tambwe, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster and Arno Botha.

“It’s clear that the Bulls have gone out and picked the strongest available team and they are clearly targeting this game,” said Fynn on Tuesday. “That’s what it's about. It’s about competing, and our players will want to measure themselves against the best the Bulls can offer.

“If you take the other side of a coin, if you take a young Murray Koster who comes up against Harold Vorster, it's an opportunity for Koster to stand up and be counted. It works both ways.

“The late [Cheetahs prop] Dougie Heymans once told me when he was in his early 30s that, ‘Just this past weekend I was playing club rugby and I got taught a lesson'.