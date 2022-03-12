Bulls hold on to claim the scalp of Munster at Loftus

The Bulls cranked up the heat on Munster in the first half before completely going off the boil in the second in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus on Saturday.

Having played themselves into a commanding position, the Bulls lost their intensity and their composure as the Irish team showed remarkable resolve in the second half.

In fact the Bulls, finally enjoying home comforts against a foreign side, had to scramble frantically in the closing minutes after Bismarck du Plessis was sent off for a 29-24 win.

How they lost their way will be the subject of deep interrogation for director of rugby Jake White.

Earlier it was White's team that made the most telling impact in the collisions. Elrigh Louw was a constant thorn in the Munster side, while Arno Botha and Marcell Coetzee kept bashing away at the first line of defence.

Apart from bringing a hard physical edge, the hosts were disciplined and it was the visiting team that caught the attention of the referee.