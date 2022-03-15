SA URC teams sigh at extension of national state of disaster

Rugby chief executives continue to be frustrated by the restrictions imposed on their operations through government's extension of the national state of disaster.

It had been hoped the national state of disaster would be suspended and effective from Tuesday after its previous extension in February. Instead the national state of disaster has been extended until April 15, which means sports gatherings continue to be limited to 2,000 attendees.

The measures will continue to wreak havoc with sports federations' bottom lines, and two rugby CEOs expressed their frustration at operating with one arm behind their back.

“How long is a piece of string?” asked Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone rhetorically when quizzed about the negative impact on their business.

“Every week we miss with no or few fans back, other than the limited 2,000. We lose money.”

The local industry will feel it acutely over the coming weeks with SA's United Rugby Championship (URC) teams involved in a string of home matches.