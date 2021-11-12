Playful pivots won't cause Boks to drift from script

The Springboks will on Saturday perhaps have more reason to focus on themselves and their world champion qualities when they clash with Scotland at Murrayfield.

The build-up to the match has been dominated by talk of what crafty Scotland, with Finn Russell at flyhalf, may or may not do tactically. Instead of second-guessing themselves the Boks have focused their energy on — and have been emboldened by — what makes them tick.

“We don't listen much to things that have been said,” said backline coach Mzwandile Stick. “There has been a lot said about the way we play but that doesn't change our style. The most important thing for us is to achieve what we want to on the day in terms of our plan. We must make sure we execute our plan very well.”