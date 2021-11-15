Kitshoff says Springboks have plenty left in the tank ahead of England test

Prop Steven Kitshoff says South Africa are looking to finish a challenging season on a high with an autumn international series victory over England at Twickenham on Saturday that would keep them top of the world rankings going into 2022.

The Springboks beat the British & Irish Lions in a bitterly contested series earlier in the year, but then disappointed in the Rugby Championship before a win against New Zealand at the end of that competition, which was followed by subsequent victories over Wales and Scotland.

The world champions have won 14 of their previous 18 tests against the English, including their last meeting, which was a 32-12 victory in the Rugby World Cup final two years ago.